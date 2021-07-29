Tottenham Hotspur defender wanted by Galatasaray

According to recent reports, Turkish side Galatasaray has approached Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur over the possibility of loaning defender Japhet Tanganga.

That’s according to Telegraph reporter Mike McGrath, who claims the Galatasaray would like to bring the English defender to Turkey’s top-flight.

Tanganga, 22, has spent his entire with Tottenham Hotspur after joining their youth academy all the way back in 2009.

After climbing his way through the club’s youth ranks, the 22-year-old was awarded his senior debut in 2019.

Since making his competitive debut in the EFL Cup, the defender has gone on to feature in 24 senior matches, in all competitions.

However, seemingly struggling to force his way into the club’s first-team plans, Tanganga’s situation appeared to have caught the attention of Galatasaray.

Adding to Mcgrath’s report, Lyall Thomas, who works for Sky Sports News, has claimed that neither the player nor Tottenham Hotspur is desperate for a move to happen with the player preferring to try and work his way into Nuno Espirito Santos’ matchday squads.