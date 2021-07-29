Tottenham are reportedly making £40million-rated Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic one of their top priority transfer targets for this summer.

The 21-year-old looks a hugely promising talent who could be a useful option up front for Spurs, who have been a little over-reliant on Harry Kane in recent times.

Vlahovic is now supposedly being eyed up by Tottenham in order to support Kane in attack, rather than to replace him, with the club seemingly very much planning to keep the England international for the season ahead, according to the Telegraph.

The report adds that Tottenham could have to pay around £40m for Vlahovic, who is seen at the club as someone who could quickly adapt to life in the Premier League.

The Serbia international made a real impression in Serie A last season, scoring 21 goals in 37 league appearances as he established himself as one of Europe’s most promising forwards.

Spurs would do well to snap Vlahovic up before other bigger clubs take notice of his potential.

If Tottenham really can bring Vlahovic in and keep Kane this summer, they could have a lethal attacking partnership in place by the time the new season gets underway.