Atletico Madrid right back Kieran Trippier is reportedly expecting to seal a transfer to Manchester United, but believes any move would happen towards the end of the summer transfer window.

The England international has been a key performer for club and country for a number of years now, having first shown himself to be an important part of Tottenham’s success under Mauricio Pochettino before earning himself a big move to Spanish giants Atletico.

Trippier has continued to show his quality in his time in La Liga, and was also an important member of Gareth Southgate’s England side as they reached the final of Euro 2020 this summer.

MORE: Paul Pogba meets Man Utd legend David Beckham

It now seems Trippier expects he could be on the move to Man Utd by the end of the transfer window, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The 30-year-old could be a fine signing for the Red Devils as they look in need of a more attacking option than Aaron Wan-Bissaka on the right-hand side, with the performances of Luke Shaw on their left-hand side a real highlight of last season.

Trippier has shown he could offer something similar on the other flank, so some MUFC fans will no doubt be keen to see this happen.

It remains to be seen how close the two clubs are to any kind of an agreement, but the report explains that there is confidence from Trippier’s end that he could end up at Old Trafford, though other Premier League clubs also seem to be interested.