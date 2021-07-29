Virgil Van Dijk is BACK in the action for Liverpool, and thanks to former Man City striker Stevan Jovetic, he’s probably wishing he wasn’t.

The return of Van Dijk has been a long time coming for Liverpool, with the Dutchman having suffered an anterior cruciate ligament in the winter of last year, which kept him out until this evening’s pre-season friendly with Hertha Berlin.

Van Dijk was the best defender in the world at the time he suffered the injury, but it remained to be seen what sort of condition he’d be in upon returning. After all, he’s no spring chicken, and an injury like that takes its toll.

You could expect him to be a little off the pace – that’s natural – but his return has been marred by a pretty awful piece of defending from the Reds’ defensive superstar.

Stevan Jovetic, formerly of Man City of course, has absolutely destroyed Van Dijk before sticking it in the back of the net.

Of course, it’s not the fairytale return that Van Dijk will have been hoping for, but Jurgen Klopp will be quick to remind him that tonight was all about getting minutes in his legs.

Van Dijk getting through his substitute appearance without any pain in the knee will be the real win for him. The result, with it being a friendly, counts for absolutely nothing.