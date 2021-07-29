Menu

(Video) West Ham United officially announce loan signing of PSG star

West Ham FC
Premier League side West Ham United have officially confirmed the signing of Paris-Saint Germain goalkeeper Alphonse Areola on a season-long loan.

Despite featuring in 107 matches, in all competitions, for Paris-Saint Germain, Areola, 28, will now team up with David Moyes’ Hammers ahead of the new 2021-22 season.

The highly-rated French shot-stopper is likely to provide current goalkeeper Lukas Fabianski, who is out of contract next summer, with some fierce competition.

Areola will arrive at the Olympic Stadium with a wealth of experience having lifted 14 major trophies in his professional career, including being part of France’s 2018 World Cup-winning squad.

