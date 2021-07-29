Menu

West Ham working on stunning double transfer

West Ham FC
Posted by

West Ham are reportedly working on a double deal to sign Slavia Prague forward Abdallah Sima and Spartak Moscow midfielder Alex Kral this summer.

The Hammers performed above expectations last season but will now surely be under pressure to have a good transfer window and continue to move forward.

David Moyes had Jesse Lingard on loan at West Ham last season and he’s sure to be a big loss for the club, so there is surely room for quality signings like Sima and Kral to make up for it.

According to the Telegraph, both these players are firmly in West Ham’s sights this summer, having also first looked at them back in January.

MORE: West Ham lining up surprise Liverpool transfer raid

More Stories / Latest News
Christian Eriksen to have tests with Inter Milan next week to see if he can continue playing for the club
Real Madrid expected to announce contract extension for key star within hours
John Terry tipped as possible replacement for Steve Bruce as Newcastle manager

West Ham fans will hope progress can be made on this double deal, which certainly looks like it has the potential to be fine business.

Meanwhile, WHUFC also face a fight to keep star players this summer as Declan Rice is linked with Manchester United and Chelsea, while Jarrod Bowen attracts interest from Liverpool.

More Stories Abdallah Sima Alex Kral

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.