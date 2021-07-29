West Ham are reportedly working on a double deal to sign Slavia Prague forward Abdallah Sima and Spartak Moscow midfielder Alex Kral this summer.

The Hammers performed above expectations last season but will now surely be under pressure to have a good transfer window and continue to move forward.

David Moyes had Jesse Lingard on loan at West Ham last season and he’s sure to be a big loss for the club, so there is surely room for quality signings like Sima and Kral to make up for it.

According to the Telegraph, both these players are firmly in West Ham’s sights this summer, having also first looked at them back in January.

West Ham fans will hope progress can be made on this double deal, which certainly looks like it has the potential to be fine business.

Meanwhile, WHUFC also face a fight to keep star players this summer as Declan Rice is linked with Manchester United and Chelsea, while Jarrod Bowen attracts interest from Liverpool.