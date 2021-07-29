West Ham United are now in talks with Chelsea over the signing of Kurt Zouma, according to Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol.

Solhekol reports that David Moyes’ side are now in discussions with Chelsea over a deal, with the East London outfit prepared to pay £20m for the centre-back, which is below the Blues’ valuation.

If the Blues, who are great when it comes to negotiating sales, can get the Hammers to stump up more cash, selling Zouma could be a deal that works for all parties given the latest Jules Kounde update.

It’s only just emerged that whilst Sevilla are not ruling out Zouma being part of a deal for his compatriot, they would prefer straight cash over a part-exchange deal.

Sky Sports also note that Zouma is unsurprisingly settled in London after seven-and-a-half-years on the books of Chelsea, so would welcome a switch to the Hammers over moving to Sevilla.

Zouma has played an important role for the West London outfit since he returned from a loan spell at Everton, he was a starter in 19/20 under Frank Lampard and saw plenty of action last term as well.

Considering that Zouma was not called on by Thomas Tuchel from the quarter-finals point in the Champions League and his lack of action when the German first arrived, it seems like Chelsea would be fine if they moved the 6ft3 centre-back on.

The 26-year-old could be a great option for West Ham, but it remains to be seen whether they’d still justify a deal for Zouma at a cost of over £20m.

Thankfully for Chelsea, it doesn’t look like the Hammers’ approach will impact their pursuit of Kounde and funds from a potential sale could be used to meet Sevilla’s preference of a straight cash deal.