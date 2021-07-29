Menu

Arsenal ‘register interest’ in potential €30million midfielder transfer

Arsenal have reportedly registered their interest in a transfer deal for Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria.

The Gunners have long been linked strongly with Zakaria, who looks a fine talent after impressing in the Bundesliga, as well as with the Swiss national team.

Arsenal could certainly do with a signing like Zakaria in midfield this summer, with some doubts over the long-term futures of players like Granit Xhaka, Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira.

Arsenal have already brought in Alberti Sambi Lokonga in that department, but further additions may be necessary if more players end up leaving.

Denis Zakaria is being linked with Arsenal

Mikel Arteta would do well to land Zakaria for that position, especially as recent reports suggest he’s likely to be available for as little as €30million this summer.

That would surely represent an absolute bargain for AFC if they pull it off, so this seems like one to watch over the next few weeks.

Until then, Arsenal are also looking to be making progress on the signing of Brighton defender Ben White, whilst also being increasingly strongly linked with Leicester City playmaker James Maddison.

