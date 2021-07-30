Arsenal have now officially announced the capture of talented centre-forward Mika Biereth from Fulham, the 18-year-old signs his first professional contract with the Gunners.

Confirmation of the deal comes six days after the Athletic reported that the 18-year-old rejected the offer of a professional deal from Fulham in favour of a switch to the Gunners.

Biereth was phenomenal for the Cottagers last season, firing them to triumph in the Under-18s Premier League South with 21 goals and 13 assists from 21 appearances.

Arsenal note that the youngster’s tally was not matched by any player in either the north or south divisions, so the Gunners have really landed themselves a standout at Under-18s level.

See More: Smart Maddison clause causing Arsenal problems as Gunners begin talks with Leicester City

Welcome to The Arsenal, Mika ? https://t.co/t4bU8zB7dt — Arsenal Academy (@ArsenalAcademy) July 30, 2021

More Stories / Latest News Tottenham on collision course with Jose Mourinho as they prepare to make an offer for Chris Smalling Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce to be rewarded with new three-year contract by Mike Ashley Everton going all in for Allan Saint-Maximin but Newcastle are holding out for £50m transfer fee

Arsenal supporters will be hoping that Biereth can take last season’s momentum into a campaign that will hopefully see the ace start to make an impact at Under-23s level.

Biereth got a taste of action with the 23s last season, making four appearances, two of which via starts.