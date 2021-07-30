Given the current economic climate generally and for football clubs more specifically, signing players for close to £80m isn’t really an option at present, although Arsenal are believed to be looking at some inventive financial solutions where Internazionale’s Lautaro Martinez is concerned.

According to journalist, Peter O’Rourke, speaking on ‘The Football Terrace’ YouTube show, cited by football.london, there are reasons to believe that the Gunners are serious about seeking to cut a deal with the neroazzuri.

“It seems really serious interest from Arsenal in Lautaro Martinez,” he said.

“His price tag is really steep, you’re probably talking £77m. That hasn’t deterred Arsenal so far, they’re trying to think of inventive ways to come to an agreement with Inter Milan.

“They [Arsenal] think the ace up their sleeve to help do this deal is possibly Hector Bellerin.

“If Inter Milan are serious about Bellerín, Arsenal are hoping if they offer Bellerín plus cash, there might be a possibility they can do this Lautaro Martinez deal.”

The Telegraph also announced the Gunners’ intentions earlier in the week.

The Argentinian marksman would certainly beef up Arsenal’s attacking offering, though the lack of Champions League football could prove a stumbling block.

MORE: Liverpool celebrate double return

With Antonio Conte having walked out on the Serie A winners at the end of last season because of rows over money, it will be fascinating to see how long Inter can hold onto Martinez and his strike partner, Romelu Lukaku.

The pairing were almost unstoppable in 2020/21, as they fired Inter to the Scudetto for the first time in 10 years.

More Stories / Latest News Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford faces three months out after decision to undergo surgery for shoulder injury Video: Team GB women crash out of the Olympic Games despite stunning Ellen White hat-trick Bid made: Manchester City table mammoth £100m offer for Jack Grealish as Aston Villa hope to tie playmaker to new contract

If it appears Inter are willing to cash in on their hottest properties this summer, there’ll surely be a queue of suitors ready to do business.