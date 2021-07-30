Arsenal need French giants to take €10m off their asking price as €30m offer prepared

It was expected that Arsenal would be heavily linked with a Lyon midfielder this summer, but you may have expected the interest to go towards Houssem Aouar.

Instead it appears to be Brazilian Bruno Guimaraes who is the focus of that attention, and a report from Globo has indicated that deal may not be too far away.

As things stand it will need some kind of compromise, with Arsenal thought to be readying a bid of €30m, but Lyon are looking for something closer to €40m to let their man go.

Guimaraes is still only 23 and didn’t see too much action in his first season in France, but he broke through last season with 33 appearances in Ligue 1 where he managed to score three times and add one assist.

He does tend to play in a deeper-lying role so he won’t often appear on the scoresheet and he’s currently out in Tokyo with the Brazilian team in the Olympics, so that could also delay any potential move.

It’s clear that Arsenal are still looking for a new addition to help bolster the base of their midfield, but something will need to give for this transfer to happen.