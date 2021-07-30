Menu

Bookies slash odds on Premier League star joining Man United

Manchester United FC Wolverhampton Wanderers
Posted by

Having already signed winger Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund and recently reaching an agreement to sign defender Raphael Varane, Manchester United are now expected to turn their attention to a new midfielder.

After several players have already been heavily linked throughout the summer, including Rennes’ Eduardo Camavinga, West Ham United’s Declan Rice and Atletico Madrid’s Saul Niguez – it appears Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Ruben Neves is now the favourite to make the switch.

MORE: (Photo) Man City launch stunning 2021-22 away kit

More Stories / Latest News
Sassuolo CEO confirms Arsenal made bid for Italian midfielder and delivers extra exciting update
Mikel Arteta suffers a blow in his quest to find replacement for Hector Bellerin at Arsenal
(Photo) Man City launch stunning 2021-22 away kit

Following what has already been a hugely exciting and busy summer transfer window for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, online bookmakers are anticipating Neves will become the Norweigan’s fourth signing after slashing their odds of the Portuguese star joining from 6/1 to just 2/1.

Ruben Neves is the bookmakers’ favourite to become Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s fourth summer signing.

Manchester United fans – what central midfielder would you like to see arrive at Old Trafford? – Let us know in the comments.

More Stories Ruben Neves

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.