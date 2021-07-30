Bookies slash odds on Premier League star joining Man United

Having already signed winger Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund and recently reaching an agreement to sign defender Raphael Varane, Manchester United are now expected to turn their attention to a new midfielder.

After several players have already been heavily linked throughout the summer, including Rennes’ Eduardo Camavinga, West Ham United’s Declan Rice and Atletico Madrid’s Saul Niguez – it appears Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Ruben Neves is now the favourite to make the switch.

Following what has already been a hugely exciting and busy summer transfer window for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, online bookmakers are anticipating Neves will become the Norweigan’s fourth signing after slashing their odds of the Portuguese star joining from 6/1 to just 2/1.

