Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce to be rewarded with new three-year contract by Mike Ashley

Mike Ashley risks unsettling the Newcastle United supporters even further as the owner wishes to reward Steve Bruce with a new contract at the club, according to the Daily Star.

The Star report that Bruce is set to be handed a new three-year deal as he’s entered the final year of his contract with the Magpies, with Ashley wishing to reward after relegation was avoided last season.

Bruce has faced fierce criticism from the club’s fans since his appointment in the summer of 2019 and the Toon outfit looked at serious risk of relegation last term until a late turnaround.

The Star claim that Ashley has only handed the 60-year-old a transfer budget of £10m, with anymore funds only available if they’re raised from sales.

That seems like an incredibly low-ball stance for the hierarchy to take after the troubles of last season.

Newcastle ended up finishing 12th due to their late turnaround, sparked by the form of loanee Joe Willock.

With the Arsenal man yet to return though, the squad does seem to be in need of the kind of strengthening that simply cannot be covered by just £10m.

The Star add that Ashley is happy to keep Bruce at the helm so long as the Magpies retain Premier League status, which doesn’t bode well for the fans and ambitions of key man Allan Saint-Maximin.