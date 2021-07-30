After a complete lack of interest from West Ham and Arsenal in Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham, as a result of the striker’s asking price of £40m, the Blues are preparing to slash the fee in order to move on a player that has no future under Thomas Tuchel.

It’s believed that David Moyes would love to see Abraham move across the capital and provide a decent foil up front for Michail Antonio, but he’s being priced out of the market at present.

The Sun report that the west Londoners could be willing to lower the asking price to £35m, albeit Moyes would need another £5m lopped off in order to be able to begin negotiations.

Were Chelsea to do just that, then it’s highly likely that Arsenal would enter the bidding, opening up the possibility of an auction between the two London clubs.

It isn’t known what the player’s own preference is at this stage, other than the belief that he doesn’t see a future for himself at Chelsea.

With only two weeks to go until the start of the new Premier League campaign, it’s imperative for Tuchel to oil the wheels and get the deal moving, or risk having an unhappy player in his ranks during the first half of the season.