Club chief slams for Arsenal for “disrespectful” transfer bid which is only half of the asking price for star

Scottish teams always have the same problem when trying to sell players, and it’s down to the general view that it’s not a strong league so they struggle to attract massive fees.

Kieran Tierney may have altered some of those views as he went straight into the Arsenal team and became a leader, but the truth is we see such mixed results from the players who do venture down south.

Hibs defender Josh Doig is gaining plenty of attention just now, while the Edinburgh side have traditionally been able to attract seven-figure fees for their talent and Doig will be no different.

Goal have reported on the latest with the interest in him, and it sounds like Arsenal are still looking to bring him in, while West Ham and Watford have also been linked with a move.

They quote Hibs’ Sporting Director Graeme Mathie as saying they’ve received some “disrespectful” bids, and that’s down to them being offered around £2.5m from those clubs for a player they value at closer to £5m.

He’s certainly not the finished article and would be a developmental signing at this point, but it will be interesting to see what Hibs actually manage to get for him when he does eventually leave.