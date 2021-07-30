New Everton manager, Rafael Benitez, is seemingly looking to plunder his old club, Newcastle United, after it was revealed that his next target is Allan Saint-Maximin.

The Toffees are undergoing a rebuilding process of sorts under the Spaniard, who is keen to get his transfer business done early to enable him and his players to hit the ground running at the start of the new campaign.

According to True Faith, who cite reasonable sources, Everton have made a bid of in the region of £40m, but Newcastle are holding out for nearer £50m.

Even at the lower price, it evidences the Everton board’s commitment to their new manager, who has ruffled a few feathers simply by taking the appointment.

It’s imperative he hits the ground running at Goodison Park in order that an association with Liverpool is quickly put to bed.

If Benitez is able to sign players of the quality of Saint-Maximin, then he’ll go some way to ridding himself of that millstone around his neck.

As we get closer to the end of the transfer window, Steve Bruce might feel that even £40m is too good to turn down in the current market, and it would at least free up funds to allow a spending spree of his own.