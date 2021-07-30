Fenerbahce have reportedly ‘consulted’ Manchester United over Andreas Pereira, but would need the Red Devils to drop their €25m price tag to move forward with a deal, according to TNT Sports.

The South American outlet report that United stuck firmly to their €25m valuation as Lazio looked to sign the midfielder permanently after his loan spell last season.

United reducing that figure is the only way that a swoop for the midfielder could be feasible for Fenerbahce, whilst an unnamed Premier League club are also keen on the 25-year-old.

It’s added that Pereira, who has been at United for nine-and-a-half-years now, is focused on finding a team where he has the opportunity to become a regular starter, something that’s been difficult whilst he’s been a fringe option for the Red Devils and in between loan moves.

The name of the Belgian-Brazilian hit the headlines this week as he scored a stunner for United in a pre-season tie against Brentford.

Pereira only started five of his 33 appearances whilst out on loan with Lazio last season, but the ace did still manage to contribute four assists as he played all across the midfield and behind the striker.

The versatile midfielder played a pretty important role for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the 19/20 season, starting 25 of his 40 appearances across all competitions, but it seems difficult to see how Pereira can hit anywhere near those minutes when he has to compete with Paul Pogba, Fred, Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matic.