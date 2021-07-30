Menu

Former club legend isn’t impressed by Arsenal’s pursuit of Aaron Ramsdale

It’s abundantly clear that Mikel Arteta isn’t overly impressed with Arsenal goalkeeper, Bernd Leno, but one former Gunners legend isn’t happy with his old club’s pursuit of potential replacement, Aaron Ramsdale.

Nigel Winterburn served the north Londoners with pride for many years and can’t understand why Mikel Arteta hasn’t given up his pursuit of the Sheffield United stopper.

“If I’m completely honest, I don’t think that Aaron Ramsdale is a step up on Bernd Leno,” he told Genting Bet, cited by Metro.

“But with regards to Ramsdale, he’s just not Arsenal’s solution for their number one goalkeeper.

“I’ve watched him play several times last season. I just have my doubts and I don’t know why. And at £30m, it’s a huge amount of money.”

If the Blades were to reduce their price, there may be some justification for Arteta claiming to ensure Ramsdale’s hire would provide competition for places.

At the price being quoted, however, there’s no room for error for either club or player and that’s a big risk to be taking so close to the start of another Premier League season.

The big kick off is only a fortnight away and Leno will need to stay focused despite all of the noise surrounding what Arteta intends to do next.

