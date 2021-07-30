Fulham is on the verge of landing Flamengo starlet

Fulham FC took another step to seal the transfer of Flamengo striker Rodrigo Muniz.

Brazilian media outlet O Dia reports that the CEO of the English team, Alistair Machintosh, contacted Bruno Spindel, executive director of Flamengo, and guaranteed that the official purchase offer will be sent to close the deal.

Fulham initially made a loan proposal with a purchase option, then changed to a purchase obligation, but Flamengo required the negotiation model to be definitive, in other words, a sale.

The Championship side wants Muniz at all costs, accepted and reached the following numbers: €4-million plus another €4=million in a second installment. The deal would allow for Fulham to have 80-percent of the economic rights; meanwhile, Flamengo keeps 20-percent.

Muniz sees Fulham’s project as an attractive destination as he ventures into Europe. The 20-year-old told his representatives that he wants to suit up for the London team, which is why they gave the okay to the deal, and the forward will reportedly sign a five-year contract.