Although they went down 4-3 to Hertha Berlin in their pre-season friendly, Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott sent a message to manager, Jurgen Klopp, with an impressive performance against the German side.

The youngster had been out on loan last season at Blackburn Rovers, where he made a real name for himself.

The Liverpool ECHO report that he was given 45 minutes in the match played in Austria, and he acquitted himself well.

He also had a message for the manager after the game.

“To be honest, I don’t mind playing anywhere,” he was quoted as saying by the Liverpool ECHO.

“Wherever I play, I’m just excited to put the shirt on every single game, give it my 100%, work as hard as I can and just try to influence the game.

“Wherever the gaffer tells me to play, I’m more than confident and willing to play there. It’s just all about putting on the shirt again and giving it 100%.”

It’s certainly given the German some food for thought as he looks ahead to the new Premier League season.

At just 18 years of age, Elliott isn’t showing any signs of nervousness in his play, and it’s that type of maturity in possession which will arguably appeal to Klopp.

It’s debatable whether the player would get a regular starting berth at this stage, but given he’ll be happy just to be involved, that has to be a plus point for the team.

If the Reds were to fall victim to another injury crisis too, Elliott’s presence in the squad could prove crucial.