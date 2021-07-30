It was widely thought that this summer would be more subdued when it came to transfer spending, but we might see a £100m transfer happen after all.

Grealish has been exceptional over the past couple of season and he’s certainly earned a chance to play with an elite side, but he may have to make the choice between being a star in an excellent team or being the undisputed talisman at Aston Villa.

It was always going to take a monumental offer to take him away from Villa Park, and it may have just arrived with the BBC reporting that Man City have made an offer of £100m to sign him this summer.

That’s the kind of money that will land you almost any player in world football just now, and if it’s genuine then it would be a massive statement of intent from Villa if they turn it down.

It’s confirmed that it would be a club record for City but it’s not clear if Grealish is pushing for the move to happen, so this is going to get interesting over the next few days.