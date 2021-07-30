Leeds United make a £30m offer for Premier League star who could be a gamechanger

Occasionally in football you see a player who has all the tools to be an absolute weapon, but harnessing their ability is often easier said than done.

Wolves star Adama Traore falls into that category as he has so much pace and ability on the ball, but his decision-making can be problematic at times and opposing teams tend to find a way to nullify him.

Perhaps a fresh start would give him a new chance to cause havoc in the Premier League next season, and Leeds United could be a perfect landing spot:

• White in at Arsenal; Locatelli next?https://t.co/JboiP285G9 pic.twitter.com/7ajzyK8fGc — Duncan Castles (@DuncanCastles) July 30, 2021

He’s at his best when he’s got room to drive into and Leeds don’t always dominate every game, so there should be chances to counter.

You would also fancy Marcelo Bielsa to be up there when it comes to managers in world football who have the tactical nous to figure out exactly how to get the best out of Adama, so it would be fun to watch if Leeds can find a way to bring him in.