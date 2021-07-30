Man United appear to have completed some solid business this summer if Raphael Varane does join Jadon Sancho as expected, but it usually means that someone else may need to move on.

Anthony Martial and Dan James are both good players who will expect to be involved in most games, but they’re unlikely to be starters and it looks like they could be on the move this summer.

ESPN have reported that the duo who combined for 62 appearances last season have been made available for transfer if the right offer comes in, while other fringe players could also be sold.

There is some good news for the fans as it’s thought that these departures would raise funds that could be reinvested into the squad with players like Eduardo Camavinga and Kieran Trippier touted as possible arrivals.

Dan James may struggle to ever rise above the tag of an “impact player” at Old Trafford so it may make sense for him to move on, while Martial had one of his worst seasons last year.

It’s worth remembering that Marcus Rashford is struggling with injuries and Sancho may need time to adapt so it would be a big call to ship both out, but it will all depend on the potential offers that may come in.