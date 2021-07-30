Menu

Man United starlet signs new long-term contract before heading out on loan to Championship side

Man United fans will be expecting some big announcements this week when it comes to transfer activity with the defenders, but it looks like Di’Shon Bernard will be playing in the Championship next season.

The young defender was impressive last season during a loan spell with Salford City, but it now looks like he’ll get the chance to test himself in the Championship.

A report from Goal has confirmed that the 20-year-old defender has signed a new long-term contract to keep him at Old Trafford, but he’ll now head on loan to Hull City for the upcoming season.

Bernard has played for United in the Europa League so he’s clearly highly rated, but the step-up from League Two to the first team would’ve been far too much at this stage.

If he impresses with Hull this season then he might push for a place in the first-team squad for next season, and it gives United fans a reason to keep an eye on Hull in the upcoming campaign.

