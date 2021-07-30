Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford faces three months out after decision to undergo surgery for shoulder injury

After confirmation from Manchester United that Marcus Rashford will undergo surgery on his shoulder injury, the Independent report that the forward faces the likelihood of three months out.

The Independent detail that the 23-year-old has been dealing with the injury since last November, instead choosing to play through the pain, with the star admitting it impacted his performances.

Rashford then elected to hold out on a decision on surgery until after the Euros, the attacker made five substitute appearances and unfortunately missed a penalty in the final’s shootout.

The Independent add that Rashford discussed the matter with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the club’s medical staff this week, now opting for surgery that will hopefully sort this out once and for all.

When the injury first struck last season, Rashford withdrew from the England squad for November’s international fixtures, but made himself available for the Red Devils as soon as the break ended.

The wide forward still managed to contribute 21 goals and 15 assists in 57 appearances across all competitions for United in a campaign in which he carried this injury, so he could be an even more frightening prospect for defences when he’s fully fit.

It’s a real shame to see that Rashford battled through a shoulder injury last season, especially considering his lengthy layoff in 19/20, but surgery appears to be the right decision, should it have been one that was made when the issue first struck though?