With it seemingly almost certain that Hector Bellerin will move on to pastures new before the start of the new Premier League season, Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, has been dealt a blow in his pursuit of a suitable replacement.

Although Cedric Soares and Calum Chambers can cover the position adequately, the Spaniard has been linked with a move for Barcelona’s Sergino Dest.

After just one season at the Camp Nou, Dest could be one of the players sacrificed in order for the Catalans to be able to meet their financial obligations with La Liga.

However, the attacking full-back simply isn’t interested in a switch to north London.

According to ESPN, the player has rebuffed Arsenal’s approach, as he has done with Bundesliga giants, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

Having joined Barca from Ajax for around £18.9million, and with four years still left on his contract, any potential sale could’ve made the La Liga side a pretty penny.

As it stands, Dest is more than happy where he is and will be working towards starting the new season with Barcelona unless he is told otherwise.

All of which means that Arteta only has two weeks if he wants to bring in a Bellerin replacement before the big kick-off.