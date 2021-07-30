Napoli set £51m asking price for defensive star following Real Madrid interest

According to recent reports in Italy, Serie A side Napoli have slapped a £51m (€60m) asking price on the head of centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly amid interest from Real Madrid.

That’s according to a recent report from Calciomercato, who claims Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti is a big admirer of the Senegalese defender following the pair’s time working together in Naples.

It has been noted that following the recent departures of centre-back partners Sergio Ramos, who joined PSG and Raphael Varane, who is on the verge of signing for Manchester United, Ancelotti has asked president Florentino Perez to buy Koulibaly.

Although Napoli is understood to be keen to retain the services of the commanding defender, they will sanction a move, so long as an offer in excess of £50m is placed on the table.

Koulibaly has been linked in the past with moves to both Manchester City and Manchester United, however, following alternative signings for both clubs, the African centre-back, who has so far remained in Italy but has since been subjected to interest from Real Madrid, will now see his long-term speculated once again.