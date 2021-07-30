Newcastle United would reportedly consider ‘exhausting their resources’ if Arsenal are willing to sell Joe Willock for a fee of around £20m, according to the Athletic (subscription required).

With the Athletic noting reports that Steve Bruce may only have a transfer budget of £12m or even less than £10m to spend this summer, the club’s stance on a swoop for Willock has emerged.

The Athletic stress that the Newcastle hierarchy are not keen on setting out a concrete budget and would rather consider deals independently.

With that in mind it’s reported that Mike Ashley’s club would consider ‘exhausting’ their apparent limited resources if Arsenal would sell Willock for around £20m, which appears to be their valuation.

It’s added that the Toon outfit would be ‘unlikely’ to sanction the signings of two 27-year-olds for £10m each, but they may see £20m for hero loanee Willock as feasible.

The Magpies will need to spread their wings and act quickly though as it appears that Monaco are now in talks with the Gunners over a deal for Willock, and they can also offer Champions League football.

Another loan switch for Willock may still be possible for Newcastle so perhaps the Premier League side won’t have to worry about ‘exhausting their resources’ after all.

Willock became a Tyneside hero in his six-month loan spell in the second-half of last season, scoring eight goals – seven of which coming in his last seven appearances for the club.

The energetic midfielder’s game-changing displays saw him crowned the Premier League Player of the Month for May, signalling that he’s worthy of a starting role in the top-flight and not the bit-part one that may be the case if he remains at Arsenal for the season.

Bruce reiterated after the Magpies’ pre-season friendly against Doncaster that Willock’s future rests firmly on Arsenal, insisting they’ll keep ‘bashing away’ but admitting that a ‘cut-off’ point will come.