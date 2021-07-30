Once Martin Odegaard returned to Real Madrid after his loan spell in north London, it was felt that Arsenal had little chance of seeing him return, however, Los Blancos have now opened the door to that possibility.

The Norwegian impressed in the short period that he worked under Mikel Arteta, and gave the Gunners the impetus and drive they had long been lacking.

Though it isn’t clear that the player would be open to a move back to the Premier League, the fact that it appears that Florentino Perez is willing to cash in may sway Odegaard.

According to ESPN, the player will get minutes under Carlo Ancelotti, but if Arsenal approach their valuation of €50m, then the Spanish giants are likely to do business.

Emile Smith Rowe’s new contract gives him more status in the Gunners first-team, and perhaps on that basis Arteta won’t follow up any potential interest in Odegaard.