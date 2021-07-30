Menu

Photo: Chelsea target Erling Haaland caught wearing Leeds United shorts as he signs autographs

As he left another Borussia Dortmund training session, Erling Haaland was mobbed by supporters looking for an autography, and those with a keener eye would’ve noted that the Chelsea target was wearing Leeds United shorts.

Far from being likely that the youngster is about to swap Germany for Yorkshire, Leeds is of course, one of the clubs that his dad, Alf-Inge Haaland, used to play for back in the late 1990s.

Whether they were worn in tribute or because he just happens to like the Elland Road outfit isn’t clear.

