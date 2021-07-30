Menu

(Photo) Man City launch stunning 2021-22 away kit

Manchester City
Posted by

Ahead of the new 2021-22 season, current Premier League champions Manchester City have launched a truly stunning away kit.

Pep Guardiola’s side will head into the new domestic season looking to defend their 2020-21 crown and will do so looking the part.

MORE: Fabrizio Romano delivers exciting update on Man City’s pursuit of Jack Grealish

More Stories / Latest News
Mikel Arteta suffers a blow in his quest to find replacement for Hector Bellerin at Arsenal
Real Madrid prepared to axe midfielder for just £17m as AC Milan circle
Klopp delighted by ‘really important’ steps despite Liverpool’s pre-season loss

The Citizens’ latest kit, which has been officially unveiled on the club’s website, showcases a classy looking away strip.

The kit incorporates a simple but hugely effective style with shiny lettering on an all-white backdrop.

Image courtesy of Manchester City

Is this the nicest away kit in the Premier League? – Let us know what you think in the comments.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.