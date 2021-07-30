Owing to their country’s participation in either Euro 2020 or the Copa America, three of Everton’s first-team stars had been given extended leave, however, they’re now set to join up with Rafa Benitez and their club colleagues in order to complete pre-season training.

Jordan Pickford and Dominic Calvert-Lewin had vastly different experiences at the European Championship, though both ended up with the same runner-up medal.

Yerry Mina, meanwhile, was guilty of missing a penalty in the shoot-out loss to eventual champions, Argentina, in the Copa America.

The trio will report back for duty at Finch Farm next Monday, giving them just under a fortnight before the Premier League gets back down to business.

Liverpool celebrate double return

According to the Liverpool ECHO, all three players will be considered for Everton’s final pre-season warm-up game against Manchester United on August 7.

That’s assuming of course that their fitness levels haven’t dipped to such an extent that they’ll need to do more work behind the scenes to get themselves up to speed.

More Stories / Latest News Done deal: Arsenal confirm signing of youth striker after prolific season Tottenham on collision course with Jose Mourinho as they prepare to make an offer for Chris Smalling Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce to be rewarded with new three-year contract by Mike Ashley

It goes without saying that Benitez will be reliant on all three, and other senior members of the Toffees squad, to hit some early season form in order to help shift the narrative away from his Liverpool allegiance.