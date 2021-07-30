Pundit claims Aston Villa star will be gutted following John Terry’s recent departure

According to recent claims, England defender Tyrone Mings would have been left majorly disappointed that Premier League legend John Terry has departed Aston Villa after ending his time as Dean Smith’s assistant manager.

Terry, 40, enjoyed a hugely successful playing career with Chelsea.

Having featured in well over 700 Chelsea matches, in all competitions, Terry, who also scored an impressive 67 career goals, played a huge role in the Londoners lifting 17 major trophies, including five Premier League titles.

However, following his retirement from the game in 2018, the former Blues skipper then began working as a senior member of Aston Villa’s backroom staff.

After working alongside Smith in the Villian’s dugout for nearly three years, the club recently confirmed that Terry had left his role with suggestions that he may now pursue a managerial role elsewhere.

Having lost one of the club’s most influential figures, especially when it comes to defensive knowledge, according to Paddy Kenny, who spoke to Football Insider, one player who will be feeling disappointed is centre-back Mings.

“It will be a big blow, definitely,” Kenny said.“He had an unbelievable playing career and to have someone like him in and around the club, I’m sure they all look up to him and what he’s achieved.

“They will listen to him and take on a lot of advice, especially defenders. You think of the likes of Tyrone Mings and I’m sure he’ll be a big loss to people like him.

“It’s gonna be a horrible one for Villa players like Mings to take, I’m sure. But he’s got plans to be a manager and you can’t fault him for that.

“He’s done his sort of apprenticeship in coaching and managing at Villa. It will be interesting to see where he ends up next.”