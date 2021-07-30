Having only made just the one high-profile signing so far this summer after luring defender Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig, Liverpool fans will undoubtedly be hoping to see some more activity before the end of the transfer window. However, one person who is far from optimistic about the Reds’ chances of making more signings is former West Ham United forward Frank McAvennie.

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider, the retired pro, turned pundit believes that despite being on the lookout for a new attacker, the Merseyside club is unlikely to bring one in.

“No, I can’t see it,” McAvennie said when asked about the prospect of Liverpool signing an attacker this summer. “I can see them spending a bit of money but they never seem to have any.

“Look at the money Manchester United are spending. They have that new centre-half but is he going to make a load of difference?

“Is he going to get them back to where they were? Not for me.

“If they get another attacker, you have to think who gets replaced?

“Mane, Salah or Firmino? They have Jota as well and as long as they are all fit they will all start.

“Going to Liverpool is not attractive to attackers for that reason.”

MORE: Liverpool respond after being offered surprise Paul Pogba transfer from Manchester United

Football Insider also previously reported that manager Jurgen Klopp had informed close friends that he is far from happy with the club’s lack of transfer activity.

However, it goes without saying, following a major summer already for fierce rivals Manchester United with both Manchester City and Chelsea also continuing to be linked with some of football’s biggest talents, including midfielder Jack Grealish – if the Reds are to replicate their title-winning successes of 2020, they must follow suit and replenish their squad options.