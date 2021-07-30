Despite recently putting pen-to-paper and signing a new contract with Tottenham Hotspur, former West Ham United player Frank McAvennie has shockingly claimed the club would sell attacker Son Heung-min this summer if the right bid arrived.
Son, 29, joined Tottenham Hotspur back in 2015 following a £27m move from German side Bayer Leverkusen.
Since arriving in the country’s capital, the South Korean marksman has grown to become one of England’s most devastating attackers.
Having featured in 280 matches, the 29-year-old has already racked up 107 goals and assisted a further 64, in all competitions.
The end of last season meant Son had just two years left on his deal – something Daniel Levy was keen to resolve.
The talented attacker recently negotiated a new deal with the club with an official announcement made recently that he had extended his stay in London until 2025.
?? We are delighted to announce that Heung-Min Son has signed a new four-year contract with the Club, which will run until 2025.
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 23, 2021
However, despite penning a new deal, McAvennie, who spoke exclusively to Football Insider, has predicted that should an offer be made for the Asian star, Tottenham Hotspur won’t hesitate to sanction a sale.
“He’s not committed to the club at all,” McAvennie said.“I don’t think the club are committed to him, they are protecting themselves.
“They would sell him tomorrow, in a heartbeat, there’s no doubt in my mind. If Kane goes he’ll be off.
“If it all goes pear-shaped at Spurs, or even more pear-shaped I should say, He’ll be off.
“It means nothing. If a big club comes knocking, he’s off. It was a sensible move by all parties because frankly, Spurs could do without the drama.
“He could easily leave in my eyes.”
2 CommentsAdd a Comment
on the sauce again?
Pundit or do you mean PUNTIT 🤣 the man has no idea really..West ham man letting his club rivilary get in the way of common sense .. but common sense was never one of franks strong points was it…