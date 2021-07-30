Real Madrid prepared to axe midfielder for just £17m as AC Milan circle

According to recent reports in Italy, La Liga giants Real Madrid have made a decision on the long-term future of midfielder Isco.

Isco, 29, joined Real Madrid in 2013 following a £27m move from domestic rivals Malaga.

Since arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu, the Spanish playmaker has gone on to feature in 336 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 107 goals, along the way.

However, despite previously being widely regarded as one of Europe’s most technically gifted playmakers, recent seasons have seen the 29-year-old slump and become a shadow of his former self.

Having started just 23 La Liga matches in the last two seasons combined, Isco, who has just 12-months left on his contract, is now expected to be moved on.

That’s according to a recent report from Calciomercato, who claims Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has given up on the midfielder and has put him up for sale for just £17m (€20m).

One club hotly tipped to make a summer move is Serie A side AC Milan.

Calciomercato believe the Rossenari are admirers of the 29-year-old Spanish midfielder and could look to capitalise after Ancelotti has made it clear he has no place in his first-team plans.