Sassuolo CEO confirms Arsenal made bid for Italian midfielder and delivers extra exciting update

Speaking to reporters on Thursday evening, Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali, confirmed that Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal had in fact made a bid for Italian midfielder Manuel Locatelli.

Arsenal has been linked with a stunning summer move for Sassuolo’s 2020 European Championships winner.

However, with Serie A giants Juventus also rumoured to be in the mix, luring the talented midfielder away from Italy will not be an easy task for the Gunners.

Although it is widely accepted that the player himself would prefer a switch to ‘The Old Lady’ – Arsenal have not yet been ruled out of the running.

The latest in the ongoing saga comes from Sassuolo’s CEO Carnevali, who has recently claimed that Arsenal has previous made a bid – although the chief executive did not reveal how much the Londoners put on the table.

Interestingly though, while confirming that talks are set to continue with Juventus this week, Carnevali also revealed that a new English club – however, after refusing to elaborate, unfortunately, fans will have to wait to learn what other side has entered the mix.

Speaking to Sky Sports Italia, Carnevali said: “Friday we will talk with Juve, it is not certain that we will meet but we will do it anyway shortly and in the coming days, time is running out.

“There is also a discussion with Arsenal and another English club, we are pleased that he can stay in the Italian league, we’ll see what happens.

“The boy’s desire is to go to Juve but then if some other club approaches, he will have to make his assessments by examining other possibilities as well.

“Because it is not certain that Juve’s conditions will satisfy us, three of us must agree otherwise it could also remain at Sassuolo, because he wants to strengthen himself and in one way or another we have to find the right solution.”