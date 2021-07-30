Serie A club close to landing Grêmio starlet

Grêmio is getting closer to one of its marquee players in its midfield with the possibility of Matheus Henrique departing this summer.

According to Italian football journalist Nicolò Schira, U.S. Sassuolo Calcio has made a €15-million offer to Grêmio for Henrique, which the Brazilian club has reportedly accepted.

With the midfielder currently at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, representing Brazil with the national team, which is why his agent, Edoardo Crnjar, is in Italy brokering the discussion and is very close to having the signatures as he looks to close out the deal.

The 23-year-old’s features interest Sassuolo because of his characteristics and young age. He would be on the team’s list of options for replacing the likely departure of Manuel Locatelli, who appears to be heading to Juventus FC.

During his time with Grêmio, Henrique has featured in 112 appearances and scored eight goals while registering three assists for the South American club.