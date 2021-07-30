Smart Maddison clause causing Arsenal problems as Gunners begin talks with Leicester City

According to recent reports, Mike Arteta’s Arsenal has appointed a broker who is currently conducting ‘back channel’ talks with Leicester City over the possibility of signing midfielder James Maddison this summer.

That’s according to a recent report from The AFC Bell, who claims that despite still being some way apart in their valuations of the English midfielder, Arsenal is pressing ahead to test the Foxes’ resolve.

It has been noted that although Maddison is viewed as an important player for Brendan Rodgers’ side, he is not ‘unsaleable’ and therefore could make a shock exit this summer.

AFC Bell believes that although talks between camps are ongoing, the biggest obstacle for both sides to overcome is agreeing on a suitable fee.

Prior to joining Leicester City in 2018, Maddison, who was offloaded by Norwich City, is understood to have seen his former employers insert a sell-on clause that would entitle them to between 10% and 15% of any future transfer fee.

In order to maximise their profits from selling Maddison, Leicester City are likely to expect Arsenal to pay enough to cover whatever the Canaries will be entitled to.

Since arriving at the King Power, the 24-year-old playmaker has gone on to feature in 118 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 47 goals, along the way.