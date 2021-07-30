Current Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has joked that he taught a pair of club legends a thing or two during their training sessions under Sir Alex Ferguson.

The Norwegian is attempting to bring the glory days back to Old Trafford, and may well get his current crop of players to employ some of the tricks he used to pull off to help him do so.

Solskjaer had the pleasure of training alongside the likes of Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo, but it appears that they might not have reached the heady heights if it wasn’t for United’s super sub.

“I did try to teach them a few things,” he was quoted as saying by the Daily Express.

“I think I’ve got more knowledge than most, of making the most out of your opportunities. I was never the quickest, never the strongest or tallest, so I had to be clever.

“Every time when Wayne or Cristiano shifted the ball to the side and put it back through the legs of the defender, and the goalkeeper’s just stranded, I used to nudge my kids and say, ‘Your dad’s taught them that!'”

The recent signings of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane will certainly give United fans cause for optimism ahead of the 2021/22 Premier League campaign.

Although the Red Devils were well short of noisy neighbours Man City in the race to the title last season, if they’re able to start the season on the front foot, there are good reasons to believe things will be a lot closer this time around.