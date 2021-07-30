Spurs still likely to sign their main target as Barcelona ruled out of the running

Barcelona have been a curious case in recent transfer windows, mainly because they are simultaneously linked with some big moves despite multiple stories highlighting how serious their financial issues really are.

They did make a solid signing in Eric Garcia, but they may still look for a more experienced and proven defender to help bolster that part of the team next year.

It’s now clear how they would finance that, and that should be the main reason that they are ruled out of the race for Cristian Romero:

Tottenham are still the only club leading the race for Cristian Romero. Talks ongoing with Atalanta to reach an agreement, work in progress tonight/today too. Personal terms agreed. ???? #THFC Barcelona have not made any official/verbal bid as they’ve different priorities. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 29, 2021

The Atalanta defender has been heavily linked with Spurs for weeks now after a strong showing at the Copa America, and it still feels like he will end up there before the summer is out.

Spurs also allowed Toby Alderweireld to leave and you have to think that doesn’t happen if they aren’t very confident of getting a replacement through the door soon, so perhaps these Barca rumours were designed to hurry the negotiations along a bit.