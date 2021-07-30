With the new Premier League season fast approaching, Tottenham Hotspur manager, Nuno Espirito Santo, was asked to answer some questions sent in from supporters including what his favourite thing about the club was.

The Portuguese had no hesitation in answering that it was the club motto ‘to dare is to do.’

Though that may appear to be an odd take, the manager went on to explain how it encompassed his own thoughts about the job in hand.

Spurs fans will be delighted to understand that the north Londoners will be taking some risks again this season, rather than having to endure the stale, defensive football they had become used to under Jose Mourinho.