Tottenham Hotspur are now willing to increase their offer for Atalanta centre-back Cristian Romero to €50m, plus €5m in potential add-ons, according to Sportitalia reporter Gianluigi Longari.

Longari reports that the North London outfit are ‘very confident’ of striking an agreement with the Serie A side for the 23-year-old, who has emerged as their top defensive target this summer.

Atalanta are ready to cash in on the centre-back after a stellar season, as part of a two-year loan deal from Juventus that will be made permanent before Romero is sold on.

Romero impressed for Gian Piero Gasperini’s side in his 42 appearances across all competitions last season, the defender even showed a valuable eye for goal with five goals and three assists.

Longari adds that Barcelona are also considering a swoop for Romero, who broke into the Argentina squad this summer as they went on to win the Copa America.

The cash-strapped Catalan outfit are contemplating a loan deal that includes an obligation to buy.

New Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo has been left to transform the defensive line this summer after some notable exits.

Toby Alderweireld left, whilst another long-serving ace in Danny Rose was released and talented youngster Juan Foyth completed a permanent move to Villarreal.

Romero looks to have the credentials to be a solid instant starter for Spurs, the 6ft1 ace was crowned the Serie A Defender of the Year last season.

Spurs have already signed one player from Atalanta in this transfer window, Pierluigi Gollini on an initial loan deal, so fans will be hoping that Romero can settle in smoothly if a deal can be struck.

Barcelona are of course a massive side that Spurs would have little chance of competing with for a signing under normal circumstances, but the fact they’re eyeing an outright permanent move while the La Liga side study if they can even facilitate a loan-to-buy deal should improve Tottenham’s hopes.