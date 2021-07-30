With Liverpool just announcing that Trent Alexander-Arnold has signed a new contract with the club, the Athletic report that the right-back is now amongst the Reds’ highest earners.

After the 22-year-old put pen to paper on the new four-year contract, he is now part of the same wage bracket as Liverpool superstars Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

Alexander-Arnold certainly deserves to be handed terms in line with that bunch as he’s a key part of Jurgen Klopp’s team, the full-back arguably plays the biggest role in the side’s creativity.

The 22-year-old silenced critics with superb performances as Liverpool rescued a Champions League spot in the run-in, coming up with a goal and four assists in the side’s last nine top-flight matches.

See More: Done deal: Liverpool send youth international out on loan for the season

Signed and sealed. Red born and bred 2025 ?? pic.twitter.com/7d8fLMv8Hc — Trent Alexander-Arnold (@TrentAA) July 30, 2021

More Stories / Latest News Aston Villa hint that Jack Grealish is heading for Man City move with club shop decision and kit reveal U-turn Real Madrid confirm plans to continue with European Super League Tottenham prepared to improve transfer offer for defender as Barcelona plan bid

A strong end to the season brought the Liverpool man back into the England fold, but the ace ultimately had to miss the Euros due to an injury suffered in the pre-tournament friendly against Austria.

Alexander-Arnold already has 179 appearances for Liverpool to his name, the Scouser has scored 10 times and contributed a remarkable tally of 44 assists across those outings.