(Video) Arsenal officially confirm Ben White signing

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal has officially announced former Brighton and Hove Albion defender Ben White as their latest summer signing.

White, 23, will join the Gunners ahead of the new 2021-22 season, signalling an end of a seven-year-long spell on the south coast.

The deal, which is understood to be within the region of £50m will see Brighton and Hove Albion pocket a hefty profit following his free transfer from Southampton’s youth academy back in 2014.

Sorry we’re late… Traffic was a nightmare ? pic.twitter.com/sO1T9981Rw — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 30, 2021

Since making his competitive debut, the England international featured in 41 senior matches, in all competitions for the Seagulls.