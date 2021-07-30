Menu

(Video) Arsenal officially confirm Ben White signing

Arsenal FC Brighton and Hove Albion
Posted by

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal has officially announced former Brighton and Hove Albion defender Ben White as their latest summer signing.

White, 23, will join the Gunners ahead of the new 2021-22 season, signalling an end of a seven-year-long spell on the south coast.

MORE: Done deal: Arsenal confirm signing of youth striker after prolific season

More Stories / Latest News
Return dates set for key Everton trio as Rafa Benitez continues with pre-season training plans
Done deal: Arsenal confirm signing of youth striker after prolific season
Tottenham on collision course with Jose Mourinho as they prepare to make an offer for Chris Smalling

The deal, which is understood to be within the region of £50m will see Brighton and Hove Albion pocket a hefty profit following his free transfer from Southampton’s youth academy back in 2014.

Since making his competitive debut, the England international featured in 41 senior matches, in all competitions for the Seagulls.

More Stories Ben White

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.