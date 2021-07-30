Manchester United have seemingly gone back to the early 1990s for inspiration, as their new away kit is released.

The sky blue and white zig zags are very reminiscent of the ‘frosted’ design on the earlier kit, and looks really sharp with the contrasting deeper blue shorts.

Resplendent with the new Team Viewer sponsor logo on the chest in red and the classic three Adidas stripes down the shoulders, it’s sure to be popular with young and old supporters alike.