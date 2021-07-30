Video: Raphael Varane posts emotional farewell to Real Madrid ahead of Man United transfer

It’s not exactly been a secret that Man United have been pursuing Raphael Varane this summer, and it finally looks like the deal will be going through after United officially announced that an agreement had been reached.

The deal wasn’t completely confirmed yet as it still sounds like a medical and some of the finer details need to be completed, but it looks like everything will be sorted and Varane posted an emotional farewell video in tribute to his time at Real:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raphael Varane (@raphaelvarane)

Time will tell if he really is the missing piece of the jigsaw at Old Trafford, but he addresses potentially the biggest need in the squad and the defence should be vastly improved next season.