Despite scoring a stunning hat-trick against Australia in the quarterfinals of the women’s football competition in the Olympic Games, Ellen White and her Team GB colleagues still found themselves on the losing side.

Losing 1-0, a quick fire White double saw Team GB come storming back, and they were minutes away from qualification before Sam Kerr sent the game into extra-time.

What a gorgeous header from Ellen White pic.twitter.com/Jqxfk2nDU2 — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) July 30, 2021

GOAL! GB again! Ellen White… again! This one has totally turned around in a matter of minutes! GB 2-1 Australia, with 68 minutes of the quarter-final played. ? Watch: https://t.co/DERrLk1ACR#bbcolympics #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/6hY1wx4ipo — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 30, 2021

A missed penalty and two goals from the Socceroos put paid to Team GB’s hopes, but there was still time for White to complete her hat-trick.

