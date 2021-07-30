Menu

Video: Team GB women crash out of the Olympic Games despite stunning Ellen White hat-trick

Despite scoring a stunning hat-trick against Australia in the quarterfinals of the women’s football competition in the Olympic Games, Ellen White and her Team GB colleagues still found themselves on the losing side.

Losing 1-0, a quick fire White double saw Team GB come storming back, and they were minutes away from qualification before Sam Kerr sent the game into extra-time.

A missed penalty and two goals from the Socceroos put paid to Team GB’s hopes, but there was still time for White to complete her hat-trick.

