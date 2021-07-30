Menu

West Ham close to signing Barcelona ace after €15m transfer fee is agreed

It was clear that Martin Braithwaite wouldn’t be a regular starter for Barcelona next season anyway, but the additions of Sergio Aguero and Memphis Depay mean he should look to leave for the sake of his career.

He put in an impressive showing for Denmark at Euro 2020 where he demonstrated that his lack of goals can be made up with outstanding work rate and physicality, and a report from Sport has indicated that he’ll be at West Ham next season.

The deal isn’t completed yet due to personal terms, but it’s thought that a bid of €15m has been accepted by Barca so it just comes down to West Ham agreeing a deal with the player to bring him to London.

The main sticking point just now is the salary on offer as he’s not happy with what West Ham have presented, but it’s also thought that the two sides aren’t too far away and a compromise is expected.

David Moyes urgently needs to add some firepower to his team next season and although the Danish forward is unlikely to become a prolific striker, his general game should occupy defences and make the Hammers a more dangerous team in attack.

