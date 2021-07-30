West Ham given a huge boost in their hunt to sign star from Chelsea this summer

This summer was always going to be huge for West Ham, as they have the chance to either cash in on the success of last year or make a genuine effort to improve and solidify their status as a club pushing for Europe each year.

They will also have extra games to navigate next year after qualifying for the Europa League so both depth and quality is needed, but signing Kurt Zouma from Chelsea would be seen as adding quality to the side.

A report from HITC has indicated that there is plenty of interest in him, some of it from some big European sides, but he’s leaning towards staying in London and that makes a move to West Ham the most likely at this point.

He doesn’t want to move to Sevilla as part of any potential deal for Jules Kounde and the arrival of the French defender from Seville would push him further down the pecking order, so it looks like there’s a good chance of him signing for David Moyes’ men ahead of next season.